Ontario Supports Grieving Families of Stillborn Children with commemorative document

Ontario parents who have experienced a stillbirth now can receive a commemorative document in remembrance of their child. The Ontario government is also removing the associated cost and simplifying the process of obtaining a certified copy of stillbirth registration.

“A stillbirth is a heartbreaking experience for any family. Our government understands the importance of honouring the memory of a lost loved one, and we are proud to be the first jurisdiction in Canada to eliminate fees for stillbirth documents,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. “We are standing by our grieving families by providing this commemorative document and easing administrative and financial burdens during what is already an extraordinarily difficult time.”

In the past, the process for receiving a stillbirth certificate could be burdensome and costly for parents. A certified copy of a stillbirth registration, which is required for legal purposes, cost $22, and there was a $15 fee to search for a registration of a stillbirth. Ontario recognized these administrative and financial burdens and took steps to support grieving families.

“This initiative marks an important step forward in acknowledging the deep pain that comes with the loss of a stillborn child,” said Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity. “It is critical that families have a way to remember their children that acknowledges their grief and honours their loved one’s memory. It is my sincere hope that the changes introduced by the Ontario government will show that even in the most difficult times, families are not alone, and their heartbreak is recognized.”

The commemorative document and the process changes were developed in consultation with parents and families who have experienced the loss of a child due to stillbirth, as well as professionals providing support for impacted families. The document, along with resources and information to assist parents and families with the experience of stillbirth, is available at Ontario.ca/StillbirthPackage.