Monday Morning News – October 14

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 7. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 1.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- Three new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Sunday, October 13:
- Sault Ste. Marie 20 (SAU020) is a 0.6 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located approximately 4 kilometres west of Mount Lake.
- Sault Ste. Marie 21 (SAU021) is a 0.1 hectare fire that is not under control. It is located 3.5 kilometers west of Davieaux Lake.
- Sault Ste. Marie 22 (SAU022) is a 1 hectare fire located approximately 1 kilometer northeast of Bearhead lake. It is not under control.
- At the time of this update, there are 12 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 3 are not under control, 1 is under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region except for areas with a high hazard over Espanola, Thessalon, Wenebegon River Provincial Park and south of Gooderham.
