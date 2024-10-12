Saturday Morning News – October 12

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 11. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low plus 1.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 9 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is not under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region with two areas with high hazard value along the Highway 129 corridor near Wenebegon Lake and the area east of Chapleau.
