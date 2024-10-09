Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – October 9

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low minus 1.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • There are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; all are being observed. The fire hazard is predominantly low across the Northeast Region, with the exception of an area of moderate fire hazard stretching north from the Bruce Peninsula to Onaping Lake and past Sudbury, up around Morin Village

News Tidbits:

  • women over the age of 40 can now self-refer for publicly funded mammograms through the Ontario Breast Screening Program (OBSP).
