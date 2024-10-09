East Algoma OPP – Theft Charges Laid

On October 4, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft complaint at the Spanish Four Seasons Waterfront Complex on Garnier Road in the Town of Spanish.

With the assistance from the Manitoulin Detachment OPP the investigation determined an individual attended the complex to get coffee and water. The person leaves, walks past a pick-up to their van. The person then walks back to the pick-up truck and removes a tri-ball hitch and leaves. The suspect and vehicle are identified by employees and surveillance video.

On October 7, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the suspect was arrested in Blind River and as a result, Alvin LINDHORST, 55-years-old from Spanish was charged with: Theft Under $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 7, 2024.