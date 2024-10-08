Nipissing West OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision (Hwy 144 Closed)

Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Highway 144, between Cartier and Gogama.

On October 8, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Nipissing West OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger vehicle.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team (TIME) is assisting with this investigation.

Highway 144 is currently closed between Cartier and the Watershed. The highway will remain closed for a period of time as the investigation continues. Motorist are advised to obtain information and detours, by calling 511 or by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website at: https://511on.ca/.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.