Men’s Night Golf Standings – October 3rd

There were 84 golfers that enjoyed warm temperatures of 14C. This was the last Men’s Night of the 2024 season.

Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees before incurring penalties and removal.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors for a great season! Without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Golf Course will tentatively be closing around Oct 31st, weather depending. Course hours will now be 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. during the remainder of the season due to morning frost.

1st Flight Score 1st Max Simon Caleb Boylan Carson Toffner 30 2nd Mike Hogan Tim Lesarge Wayne Rahn 32 3rd Sam Vachon Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle Mark McRae 33 2nd Gary Mercier Joey McCoy Glen Williams 34 3rd Monte White Jeff Lamon Dylan Buckell 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Chris Buckell Peter Moore Blair Mills 35 2nd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 36 3rd Tom Terris Like Morden Ton Fahrer 36 4th Flight Score 1st Rick Funk RJ Sedore Rob Sedore 37 2nd Joe Provost Marcie Provost Dan Mathias 38 3rd Scott Nolan Matt Kloosterhuis Dan Houde 38 5th Flight Score 1st Roger Lefebvre Lawrence Wall Spare 44

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jessy Dechamplain

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joey McCoy

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Sam Vachon

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Carson Toffner

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jessy Dechamplain

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Al MacDonald

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Sam Vachon

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mike Hogan

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike McCoy

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jeremi Lord

$30 Cash Draw #1 – No Prize

$30 Cash Draw #2 – No Prize

25’ Putt – No Prize

Hole in One Prize – No Winner