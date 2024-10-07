Men’s Night Golf Standings – October 3rd

There were 84 golfers that enjoyed warm temperatures of 14C. This was the last Men’s Night of the 2024 season.
Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees before incurring penalties and removal.
Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors for a great season! Without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.
Golf Course will tentatively be closing around Oct 31st, weather depending. Course hours will now be 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. during the remainder of the season due to morning frost.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Caleb Boylan
|Carson Toffner
|30
|2nd
|Mike Hogan
|Tim Lesarge
|Wayne Rahn
|32
|3rd
|Sam Vachon
|Jeremi Lord
|Adam Martelli
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Mike McCoy
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Mark McRae
|33
|2nd
|Gary Mercier
|Joey McCoy
|Glen Williams
|34
|3rd
|Monte White
|Jeff Lamon
|Dylan Buckell
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Chris Buckell
|Peter Moore
|Blair Mills
|35
|2nd
|Taylor Vernier
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|36
|3rd
|Tom Terris
|Like Morden
|Ton Fahrer
|36
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rick Funk
|RJ Sedore
|Rob Sedore
|37
|2nd
|Joe Provost
|Marcie Provost
|Dan Mathias
|38
|3rd
|Scott Nolan
|Matt Kloosterhuis
|Dan Houde
|38
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Roger Lefebvre
|Lawrence Wall
|Spare
|44
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joey McCoy
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Sam Vachon
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Carson Toffner
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Al MacDonald
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Sam Vachon
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mike Hogan
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike McCoy
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jeremi Lord
$30 Cash Draw #1 – No Prize
$30 Cash Draw #2 – No Prize
25’ Putt – No Prize
Hole in One Prize – No Winner
- Le Canton de Chapleau s’inscrit dans la révolution des énergies propres - October 7, 2024
- The Township of Chapleau becomes part of the clean energy revolution - October 7, 2024
- Men’s Night Golf Standings – October 3rd - October 7, 2024