Men’s Night Golf Standings – October 3rd

There were 84 golfers that enjoyed warm temperatures of 14C. This was the last Men’s Night of the 2024 season.

Please pay Outstanding Trail Pass/Cart Shack Fees before incurring penalties and removal.

Big Thank-You to all of our Sponsors and Donors for a great season! Without your support Men’s Night would not be the success that it is.

Golf Course will tentatively be closing around Oct 31st, weather depending. Course hours will now be 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. during the remainder of the season due to morning frost.

1st Flight Score
1st Max Simon Caleb Boylan Carson Toffner 30
2nd Mike Hogan Tim Lesarge Wayne Rahn 32
3rd Sam Vachon Jeremi Lord Adam Martelli 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle Mark McRae 33
2nd Gary Mercier Joey McCoy Glen Williams 34
3rd Monte White Jeff Lamon Dylan Buckell 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Chris Buckell Peter Moore Blair Mills 35
2nd Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 36
3rd Tom Terris Like Morden Ton Fahrer 36
4th Flight Score
1st Rick Funk RJ Sedore Rob Sedore 37
2nd Joe Provost Marcie Provost Dan Mathias 38
3rd Scott Nolan Matt Kloosterhuis Dan Houde 38
5th Flight Score
1st Roger Lefebvre Lawrence Wall Spare 44

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Joey McCoy
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Sam Vachon
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Carson Toffner
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jessy Dechamplain
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Al MacDonald
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Sam Vachon
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Mike Hogan

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mike McCoy
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jeremi Lord

$30 Cash Draw #1 – No Prize
$30 Cash Draw #2 – No Prize

25’ Putt – No Prize

Hole in One Prize – No Winner

