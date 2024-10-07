East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after Crash

On October 6, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicle crash approximately ten kilometers south of Elliot Lake. A small northbound Sport-Utility Vehicle (SUV) failed to negotiate a curve and collided with the guard rails, causing air bags to deploy. Algoma Paramedic Services were on scene and assessed the driver. Police also spoke to the driver who exhibited obvious signs of impairment. Furthermore, an empty bottle of wine and cans of beer were located inside the SUV. The driver was later arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Maureen BERUBE, 58-years-old, from Garson was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 12, 2024.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.