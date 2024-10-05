Saturday Morning News – October 5

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 70 near Lake Superior this evening and after midnight. Wind becoming west 20 overnight. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, and they are all being observed. The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with the exception of areas around Sault Ste. Marie and Hearst, which are presenting a high hazard.
