Terry Fox’s Dream Continues with Wawa Students

Each year, Wawa schools organize a Terry Fox run and raise funds for cancer research. This year, we had a different idea.

All five schools-St. Augustine French Immersion, Sir James Dunn Public School, Ecole publique l’Escalade, Ecole St-Joseph and Michipicoten High School came together at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre track, along with friends and family to show their support in honour of Terry Fox.

With close to $900-million dollars raised to date for the Terry Fox Foundation, our schools collected a combined total of approximately $10,000.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all participants, families and friends who came together to help make this event successful. You have all exceeded our expectations and we look forward to another successful event next year. Extended gratitude goes out to Mr. Petar Kusic for opening the event and the organizers who brought us all together, as well as the MMCC for hosting a safe place to walk, run and stroll.