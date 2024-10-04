New Director of Communications and External Relations at the CSC Nouvelon

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Amélie Cyr as Director of Communications and External Relations. Ms. Cyr brings her educational training and relevant experience in the field of communications and marketing to the position, which she will take up on September 1, 2024.

Amélie Cyr began her career at CSC Nouvelon in 2018 as Communications and Marketing Coordinator where she accumulated valuable experience in the development and implementation of a variety of internal and external communications and marketing initiatives. As part of her responsibilities, she coordinated enrolment campaigns and promoted CSC Nouvelon and its schools on social media and within the community. Prior to joining CSC Nouvelon, Mrs. Cyr worked as Communications Officer and an assistant in the office of Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, and as Project Coordinator at the University of Sudbury.

Ms. Cyr can draw on broad expertise that will be highly useful in her new role. Thanks to her knowledge of the educational environment and the school board priorities, she is ideally suited to lead the communications and external relations team and ensure the efficient and responsible management of the CSC Nouvelon.

“Amélie has displayed tremendous leadership in the area of internal and external communications and has greatly contributed to the promotion of our students, staff and schools,” explained Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education and Secretary Treasurer at CSC Nouvelon. “An experienced communicator, Ms. Cyr stands out for her excellent understanding of CSC Nouvelon’s strategic plan and the overall operation of our school board.”

