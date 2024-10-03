One person is facing criminal charges after an incident involving a firearm in Hornepayne. On October 1, 2024 at approximately 8:24 p.m., the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call at a business on Becker Road. Witnesses reported an individual attending the business with a firearm.
As a result of the investigation, John FORT, 45 years-of-age, of Hornepayne was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Careless storage of firearm
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Take motor vehicle without consent
- Theft of motor vehicle
The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remanded into custody.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- SE OPP Hornepayne – Hornepayne Resident faces Firearms Charges - October 3, 2024
- East Algoma OPP – Multiple Charges Laid while Individual in Custody - October 3, 2024
- Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with impaired after getting stuck in ditch - October 2, 2024