SE OPP Hornepayne – Hornepayne Resident faces Firearms Charges

One person is facing criminal charges after an incident involving a firearm in Hornepayne. On October 1, 2024 at approximately 8:24 p.m., the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call at a business on Becker Road. Witnesses reported an individual attending the business with a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, John FORT, 45 years-of-age, of Hornepayne was arrested and charged with:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Careless storage of firearm

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Take motor vehicle without consent

Theft of motor vehicle

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remanded into custody.