SE OPP Hornepayne – Hornepayne Resident faces Firearms Charges

One person is facing criminal charges after an incident involving a firearm in Hornepayne. On October 1, 2024 at approximately 8:24 p.m., the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call at a business on Becker Road. Witnesses reported an individual attending the business with a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, John FORT, 45 years-of-age, of Hornepayne was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Careless storage of firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm
  • Take motor vehicle without consent
  • Theft of motor vehicle

 

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and remanded into custody.

