East Algoma OPP – Multiple Charges Laid while Individual in Custody

On October 1, 2024, the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assist call on Beckett Boulevard in the City of Elliot Lake. At approximately 8:00 p.m., police attended the residence and were met by an individual who was requesting a ride to southern Ontario.

Investigation determined the individual had outstanding warrants and was subsequently arrested. The accused was later transported to Blind River detachment and held for bail court. While in custody the accused took a blanket and shoved it down a toilet then urinated on the floor. The accused continually spat at staff, urinated on the floor and threw food all over the cell walls.

On October 2, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., East Algoma’s Special Constable attended the cell area and was spat on in the face.

As a result, Stephen LAWRENCE, 41 years of age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Mischief – destroys or damages property

Assault Peace Officer

Fail to attend court after having appeared

Fail to comply with Appearance Notice – court/fingerprints

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice-Bail Court in Blind River on October 2, 2024, and was remanded into custody.