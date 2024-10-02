Wawa – Truth & Reconciliation Solidarity Walk

photos by Luc Berthiaume
On Monday, September 30th, residents of Michipicoten First Nation and Wawa joined together to remember the significance of wearing an orange shirt on National Truth & Reconciliation Day with a Solidarity Walk. After opening words from band members, and Mayor Melanie Pilon everyone joined together for a walk down Broadway Avenue.
