East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with impaired after landing in ditch

On September 28, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a black car in a ditch on Highway 17 near Garden Bay Road in Plummer Additional Township (east of the Town of Bruce Mines).

While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed and an arrest was made. The driver was then transported to Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result, Thomas HOLLAND, 59 years-of-age from Cambridge was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 7, 2024.

The car was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect an impaired driver, don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” and call 911.