FN’s opposition to nuclear waste storage is growing with Thunder Bay Rally – October 2nd

The twelve First Nations and supporters will rally in Thunder Bay’s Waverley Park (by Red River Road and Algoma Street) on October 2nd at 12 Noon against nuclear waste storage and transport in the North.

Chief, Council and grassroots members of the First Nation communities will speak about their deep concerns about the multi-millennial risk that highly radioactive waste poses to the land and water they depend on.

The following nations signed an open letter opposing the storage of nuclear waste in Ignace.

Asubpeeschoseewagong Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation) Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake First Nation) Wapekeka First Nation Neskantaga First Nation Muskrat Dam First Nation Ojibways of Onigaming Gull Bay First Nation Wauzhushk Onigum Nation Fort William First Nation Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Shoal Lake 40 First Nation Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation

The Nuclear Waste Organization has identified an area near Ignace, in the Wabigoon River watershed, as one of two short-listed sites for storing all of Canada’s highly radioactive nuclear waste. They say they will select a site by the end of 2024, meaning the decision could be made momentarily. However, the twelve First Nations are opposed to radioactive waste storage in the north, is concerned about the risks of transportation accidents and long term leaks, and has said ‘no’ to this controversial project.