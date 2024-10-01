East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in Break-in at Centennial Arena

On September 27, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. police were called to the Centennial arena on Spruce Avenue when contractors noticed the extensive damage inside. A Zoom-Boom was still running which had smashed into a large structural post, seven large commercial fire extinguishers were deployed everywhere, and all food in the canteen cupboards and refrigerator were damaged and thrown on the floor. The estimated cost of damages is over $50,000. Police obtained video footage from security cameras which also show the same group of youths trespassing and attempting to break into Central Avenue Public School.

On October 1, police arrested two people who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both 17-year-old’s from Elliot Lake were charged with:

Break, enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence (two counts)

Mischief over $5000

They are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 14, 2024.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided when available.