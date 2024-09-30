Wawa Minor Hockey’s 1st Annual Summer Send-off Golf Tournament 

On behalf of Wawa Minor Hockey Association, the Wawa Minor Hockey Fundraising Committee would like to extend our deepest thanks to everyone who participated in and supported our first annual golf tournament. The event was a huge success, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible contributions from our sponsors, volunteers, and participants.

A special thanks to Peter Moore and TransCanada Chrysler, our corporate sponsor, for their generous support. Your contribution was essential to the success of the event. We also owe a huge debt of gratitude to Sabrina and John Michalcewicz from John’s Independent Grocer for donating all the food, which helped fuel a great day of golf.

We would also acknowledge our other generous sponsors: North of 17, AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale, Ryan Mulroney at Superior Flow Repair, Superior Coast Outfitters, Michipicoten Golf Club, Tanglewood Golf Club, Backcountry Motorsports, Young’s General Store,Canadian Tire, Diane Dechamplain, and Fritos.

Congratulations to our winning teams:

First Place Men’s Team: Jarrett Asselin, Paul Asselin, Butch Terris, who received a $300 prize generously donated by Nathan Provost & Sons.

First Place Women’s Team: Guylaine Domich, Toni Rutland, and Lise Noel, with a $300 prize generously sponsored by Ontario 17.

First Place Mixed Team: Ben Cartledge, Nadine Cartledge, and Ryan Mulroney, awarded a $300 prize generously donated by Lee Bryar.

We’d also like to congratulate our Registration Prize Winners:

Marcia DeLafrenia – Fire Pit from John’s Independent & AJ’s Gift Card

Tania Case – Grill from John’s Independent & AJ’s Gift Card

Dave Dupuis was the proud winner of a 4 Day All-Inclusive Fly-in Fishing Trip, donated by Watson’s Windy Point Lodge. The Windy Point Putting Challenge certainly added to the fun of the day and we were super grateful for their generous contribution.

A shoutout to all the teams who embraced the spirit of the day, especially those who came in costume! A special mention goes to the team representing Chris Simon – what a wonderful way to include him in such a special event.

Finally, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this event a success, including the staff and board members of the Michipicoten Golf Club. Your dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed.

Thank you again to everyone who played a part in making this tournament such a wonderful day. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.

Wawa Minor Hockey Fundraising Committee