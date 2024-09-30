Nipigon OPP – Search Warrant Results in Drug Charges in Red Rock

An investigation led by the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Northwest Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), has resulted in charges against two individuals.

On September 26, 2024, a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant was executed at a residence on Highway 628, in the town of Red Rock, a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine (crystal meth), hydromorphone and Canadian currency were seized. Officers also located a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle that had been reported stolen in the City of Thunder Bay in 2022.

Kevin SARRASIN, 45, of Red Rock, Ontario, was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, contrary to the Criminal Code;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of a Schedule I substance. – contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Crystal HARDY, 28, of Lake Helen, Ontario, was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to the Criminal Code;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Nipigon, on November 12, 2024.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).