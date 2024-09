Fog Advisory – Lifted

At 11:49 a.m. Environment Canada lifted the Fog Advisory.

Sep 28, 2024 at 07:12

At 6:38 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for the following areas:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Visibility will improve later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.