Friday Morning News – September 27

Weather:
- Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 8.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- there are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not under control, 5 are under control and 9 are being observed. Sault Ste. Marie 16 (SAU016) is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located on the north end of Tay Lake, approximately 5 kilometres south of Batchewana.
- The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region. There is an area showing a high hazard which is located from Caramat to Hornepayne and north up to the Albany River.
News Tidbits:
- Wawa Women’s Hockey is looking for players for the 24/25 season: ages 19+, all skill levels welcomed for games Fridays (7-8) & Saturdays (6-7). Contact [email protected] for more information
