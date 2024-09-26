OPP Northwest Region investigate fatal CMV & Pedestrian Collision

As of 6:00 p.m., Highway 17 is open.

One individual has been pronounced deceased. As the investigation remains on-going, the OPP is not considering any charges at this time.

Earlier: On September 26th, 2024, at approximately 10:14 a.m., members of the Ignace, Dryden, Shabaqua & Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments along with the Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a fatal collision involving one commercial motor vehicle (CMV) & one pedestrian along Highway 17, approximately 5 kilometers west of English River.

As of 10:40 a.m., Highway 17 is closed between Highway 599 & Shabaqua Corners, Further, Highway 11 remains open & clear to be utilized by motorists.

At this time, one person has been pronounced deceased.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team & OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.