Sep 26, 2024 at 18:52
Sep 26, 2024 at 17:43
Earlier: On September 26th, 2024, at approximately 10:14 a.m., members of the Ignace, Dryden, Shabaqua & Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments along with the Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a fatal collision involving one commercial motor vehicle (CMV) & one pedestrian along Highway 17, approximately 5 kilometers west of English River.
As of 10:40 a.m., Highway 17 is closed between Highway 599 & Shabaqua Corners, Further, Highway 11 remains open & clear to be utilized by motorists.
At this time, one person has been pronounced deceased.
The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team & OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.
- OPP Northwest Region investigate fatal CMV & Pedestrian Collision - September 26, 2024
- East Algoma OPP – Complaint leads to arrest of Impaired Driver - September 25, 2024
- SSM OPP – Police charge ATV operator with impaired - September 25, 2024