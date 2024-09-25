Wednesday Morning News – September 25

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight_ Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 6.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 17 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 5 are under control and 10 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate in the Northeast Region. There is one area west of Hearst that has a high hazard.
