Thank You – Kathleen (Kathy) Moore

Thanks again for posting the messages in the Wawa-News about my mom.
It has been a while since I was in Wawa and thankfully it was a beautiful weekend. I have many fond memories of growing up there and walking around town a lot of those memories came back. I saw some friends and family that still live there and other that came to town for the interment; it was great catching up.
I was packing up to leave last Sunday and someone mentioned to me , “you must be looking forward to going home”, I replied “I am home”. Wawa will always be “my home”.
Cheers,
John
