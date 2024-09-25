SSM OPP – Police charge ATV operator with impaired

On September 21, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service at a residence on Sand Bay Road in Goulais River.

While on route, police observed an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) approaching them with two occupants not wearing helmets and the driver holding a bottle of liquor. The operator attempted to evade police by approaching the parked cruiser, then quickly accelerating past. While doing so, the ATV struck the cruiser’s front bumper in attempting to make a righthand turn, thus causing loss of control and flipping into the ditch.

After speaking to the driver, police determined alcohol had been consumed and was therefore arrested.

Orlando NAHWEGAHBOW, 25 years-of-age from Batchewana First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Dangerous operation

Failure to stop after accident

Fail to stop for police

Driver-no helmet or improper helmet

Litter highway

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on October 21, 2024.

The next day, September 22, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., Orlando NAHWEGAHBOW contacted the Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment regarding a property issue. While on the phone with the call taker, the accused threatened to attend the Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment with a firearm to shoot all the officers there as well as the call taker.

Later that day, the Sault Ste Marie Police Service (SSMPS) and the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted a traffic stop on Bay Street and the accused was arrested again.

Orlando NAHWEGAHBOW, 25 years-of-age from Batchewana First Nation was charged with: Three counts of Utter Threats – cause death or bodily harm.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court on September 23, 2024.