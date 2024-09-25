Boil Water Advisory – Wawa & area LIFTED

This afternoon the Municipality of Wawa lifted the Boil Water Advisory after the successful completion of water testing.

BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED

Effective Immediately

Issued Wednesday, September 25, 2024 1:00 P.M.

The Wawa Boil Water Advisory has now been lifted (rescinded).

Recent water samples collected and analyzed were found to be in compliance with provincial regulations, therefore, the Boil Water Advisory issued on Saturday, September 21, 2024, has now been rescinded. Algoma Public Health has approved the lifting of restrictions on using the municipal water supply, effective immediately.

Thank you for your patience and understanding and if there are any questions, please contact the Algoma Public Health at (705) 356-2551 or municipal employees at (705) 856-2244 ex. 287 or 705-914-0291.

