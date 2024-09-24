Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – September 24

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers overnight. Low 8.

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:

  • There are 16 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is being held, 5 are under control and 10 are being observed. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in the Northeast Region. There is one area holding on to a high fire hazard located west of Constance Lake.

News Tibits:

  • Just a reminder that Algoma Power is planning to replace a pole today between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a portion of Klondike Street and Centennial Avenue. This will require a power interruption during that work.
  • Good news, there is going to be a U11 Non Travel (House) league this year. Planning is still underway, but there is a game and a skills practice set for each week. Kim Melbourne is the contact if you are interested in helping

 

 

