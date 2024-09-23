Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 6.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 17 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not under control, 7 are under control and 9 are being observed. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in the Northeast Region. A few areas holding on to a high fire hazard rating this afternoon are located from Petawawa to Deep River and westward into a portion of Algonquin Park; from Latchford to Thorneloe; a small area located west of Elk Lake along highway 560; Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls, northward to Moosonee and eastward to the Quebec border; and a small area located west of Constance Lake.
News Tidbits:
- Wawa and area (supplied by Wawa water) is still under a Boil Water advisory
- Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3) is approaching Earth and brightening rapidly. The comet will fly by the sun on Sept. 27th, then approach Earth for a close encounter on Oct. 12th. Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS could be visible in broad daylight, especially on Oct. 9th when light from the nearby sun will be forward scattered by comet dust, amplifying the comet’s brightness.
- PUC Services Inc. (SSM) has been honoured with the prestigious 2024 Ontario Electrical Safety Award in the Worker Safety category from the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA). This award recognizes six local companies and their unwavering commitment to worker safety and leadership in promoting safe work practices within the Sault.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – September 23rd - September 23, 2024
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN - September 21, 2024
- Water Outage – UPDATED - September 21, 2024