East Algoma OPP – What motorists are to do when there are amber or red flashing lights

In 2022, flashing amber-yellow school bus lights were introduced. This is to alert motorists that the bus is approaching a stop. It serves as a warning to drivers that the bus will soon stop. Motorists are to slow down, proceed with caution, and only stop if it is safe to do so. Once the bus comes to a complete stop, the red lights will flash and the stop arm will be extended. This signals to motorists in both directions that they MUST stop. “This is based on the same principal and rules of the road pertaining to traffic signal lights at an intersection”, says Acting Sergeant Phil Young, North East Region OPP.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment Commander Inspector Tyler Sturgeon wants to ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe 2024 – 2025 school year. Motorists should be extra attentive and prepared to stop for school buses from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Additionally, please watch for school students walking to and from schools and bus stops.

Drivers and vehicle owners can be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus. Fines range from $490 to $2000 plus six demerit points for a first offence and from $1000 to $4000, six demerit points and possible jail time up to six months for each subsequent offence.