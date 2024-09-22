SIU invokes mandate in relation to Moonbeam Incident

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate in relation to an incident last night in Moonbeam.

On September 20, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the James Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service on Elaine Street in Smooth Rock Falls. During the course of the investigation, there was an interaction between a responding officer and a person on Highway 11, approximately 5km east of Moonbeam. The highway was closed at that location for approximately 12 hours to facilitate the investigation, and reopened on September 21 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

On September 21, 2024 at approximately 2:00 p.m., one person was taken into custody in relation to this incident. The investigation is ongoing, with members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, James Bay Crime Unit, and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) assisting.

The OPP has notified the province’s SIU, which has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to the SIU Communications at [email protected].