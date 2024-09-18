You could be 1 of 13 winners in the Split the Pot Lottery

Ontarians have until tonight, September 18 at 11:59 p.m. to purchase tickets for Split the Pot Lottery for the chance to be 1 of 13 winners who will take home a piece of the growing payout, over $1,000,000! Here’s a breakdown of the payout split:

1 winner will take home 60% of the payout

2 winners will split 20% of the payout

10 winners will split 20% of the payout

In the spring, Split the Pot awarded $1,149,498 to 13 grand prize winners, including Lyse G. from Haileybury who purchased tickets in support of West Nipissing General Hospital and took home a huge $689,698.80 prize!

Supporting 62 Ontario hospital partners (including the Lady Dunn Health Centre), Split the Pot Lottery is committed to supporting hospital health care across the province while giving participants big payouts and more chances to win than traditional lotteries. It also empowers them to choose how they support our hospitals.

Participants can choose to direct the net proceeds from their ticket purchase to their local hospital, or they can support all participating hospitals and the net proceeds from their purchase will be divided equally among the lottery’s 62 hospital partners.

By rallying together as part of Split the Pot Lottery, participants are also shifting the dialogue around Ontario’s hospitals, highlighting that we are all connected and that a win for one is a win for all!