Marathon OPP – Vehicle stuck along bush road contains suspected cocaine & methamphetamine

On September 16th, 2024 at approximately 5:25 p.m., officers from the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a vehicle that was stuck along a bush road off Highway 17, outside of the Township of Marathon.

Throughout the interactions with the vehicle driver & passengers, a search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected cocaine & methamphetamine pills. The officers on-scene then engaged the Marathon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) who began assisting in the investigation.

Further, on September 17th, 2024 at approximately 2:41 a.m., officers from the Marathon OPP Detachment, along with the Marathon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a search warrant on two residences within the Township of Marathon.

As a result of this investigation, the following illicit drugs were seized:

320 Methamphetamine pills

1110 Speed pills

18 grams of Heroine

Over 2 pounds of Cocaine

$995.00 Canadian Currency

Lastly, between September 16th & 17th, three individuals from Marathon were arrested for drug offences.

Daniel Albert AUBE, 54, of Marathon, Ontario, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Rosalie McGRATH, 33, of Marathon, Ontario, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Kevina MULROONEY, 35, of Marathon, Ontario, was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to the Criminal Code;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The first two accused were held in-custody for a bail hearing scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 17th, 2024.

The third accused was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 16th, 2024.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).