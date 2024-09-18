Hwy 11/17 (between Highway 527 & Pearl) CLOSED

Hwy 11/17 – Thunder Bay, the highway is fully closed from Hwy 527 to Pearl due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. Please avoid the area. Updated 09/18/2024 7:43 PM.

On September 18th, 2024, at approximately 1:19 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay, Shabaqua & Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments along with Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a collision involving multiple motor vehicles & commercial motor vehicle (CMV) along Highway 11-17 near East Loon Road, within the Municipality of Shuniah.

At this time, the highway remains closed along Highway 11-17, between Highway 527 & Pearl.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team & OPP Technical Collision Re-Constructionists have been engaged & the investigation remains ongoing.