CHADWIC Home’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Winners of Women’s Division: Marcie DLF, Meghan Amos, Rachael Amos, and Cassee Provost

Registration Prize Winner for 2024/2025 Golf Membership (Dynamic Roofing): Jeremiah Lefebvre

Hole #1 (Men) closest to the pin 2nd shot (Natalie & Lee Bryar Catfish Cabins) – Richard Davidson

Hole #2 (Women) Longest Putt (Lee Bryar Realtor) – Anna-Liisa Klockars

Hole #4 (Men) Closest to the pin 3rd shot (Lee Bryar Realtor) – Nathan Provost

Hole #6 (Women) Closest to the pin 3rd shot (Provost Contracting) – Nadine Cartledge

Hole #8 (Men) Longest Drive (Lakeview Hotel) – Tanner Paddock

Hole #8 (Women) Closest to the Women’s symbol (Evolugen) – Laryssa Simpson

Hole #9 (Women) Longest Putt (Naturally Superior Adventures) – Genevieve Verreault

A huge thank you to everyone who came out to support a great cause! The purpose of our Annual Charity Golf Tournament is to not only increase public awareness of the services that CHADWIC Home provides, but also raise funds for our shelter programs. We offer several youth groups which rely entirely on donations.

CHADWIC Home Staff would like to thank Northern Lights Ford Wawa for sponsoring our Hole in ONE Prize, a chance to win a vehicle, Dynamic Roofing for sponsoring our Registration prize a 2025 Golf Membership and Wesdome Sponsoring $1,000, Alamos $500 and Wilderness Helicopters $500 to the costs of our Greens Fees.

CHADWIC Home Staff would like to thank all of the Businesses and Sponsors who contributed to our prize table! We are overwhelmed with the amount of support from our community

Green Cabin Pottery, Magpie and Mud Puddles, Nicoles Little Craft Shop, HavanART, For Goodness Sake, Superior Candle co., Pearl and Moss Botanicals, Genevieve Thompson Ceramics, Blue Canoe Creations, Mindful Hobbies, Superior Creations, Waves of Change, Wawa Rv Resort & Campground, Kay+Nat, SKN Medical Aesthetics & Beauty Bar, Diedre Dupuis, Scentsy, Richard Davidson Rd Contracting, Lynn Burnham, Carla/Kurt, Debbie MacDonnell, Judy Page Moore Catering, OPAWAMOW Group, Maamwesying, Chief Tangie, Young’s General Store, Algoma Highlands Wild Blueberry Farm, Wagging Tails, Canadian Tire, Wawa Pharmacy, Fenlons Pharmacy, AJ’s Pizza, John’s Independent Grocer, Subway, Lakeview, Outdoorsman Motel, Buck’s Marina, Home Hardware, Back Country Motor Sports, Tourist Information Centre, David Wells (Naturally Superior Adventures), Whitefish Lodge, Natalie and Lee Bryar (Catfish LakeFront Cabins), Lee Bryar Realtor, Evolugen, Provost, Martel Customs, Trans Canada Chrysler, Mission Motors, Northern Lights Ford, Dynamic Roofing, Wesdome, Alamos, Wilderness Helicopters, and the Michipicoten Golf Club.

CHADWIC Home would also like to thank the Club House Staff for making this day possible for us!