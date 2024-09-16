East Algoma OPP – Prohibited driver from Michigan charged

On September 14, 2024, at approximately 3:45 p.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting general patrol duties on Mississauga Avenue. Police recognized a four-door sedan with a Michigan plate as the driver had been previously charged with impaired operation in November of 2023.
A subsequent vehicle stop was conducted and the driver was arrested. The vehicle was also towed and impounded.
Michael MCCLEERY, 62-years-old, of Michigan was charged with – Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 10, 2024.
