Men’s Night Golf – September 12th

There were 126 golfers on a sunny afternoon with temperatures of 19C.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kory Charbonneau
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|27
|2nd
|Anders Morden
|Jarett Asselin
|Noah Asselin
|32
|3rd
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Mike McCoy
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Chris Buckell
|Peter Moore
|Kevin Willish
|34
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Brandon Case
|Joel Dechamplain
|34
|3rd
|Gary Mercier
|Joe McCoy
|Glen Williams
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Terris
|Luke Morden
|Tom Fahrer
|35
|2nd
|Derek Hardy
|Anders Dereski
|Spare
|35
|3rd
|Mike Lavergne
|Kyle Wood
|Mitch Lemoyne
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Gary Trudeau
|36
|2nd
|Max Simon
|Jordan Crego
|Brady Desrochers
|36
|3rd
|Jeff Amos
|Matt Amos
|James Roberge
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Beland
|Blair Mills
|37
|2nd
|Perry Kauk
|Petar Kusic
|Ron Hale
|38
|3rd
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|38
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Bob Cliffe
|Ian Senecal
|39
|2nd
|Scott Carruthers
|John Leadbetter
|Steve Duchesne
|40
|3rd
|Al Hardy
|John Scott
|Garth Wheatley
|40
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan White
|Damien White
|Shawn Gilbert
|41
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Sam Vachon
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dylan Buckell
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Anders Morden
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Noah Asselin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jeremi Lord
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jarett Asselin
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Tom Terris
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Dylan Buckell
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Rolly Lachapelle
$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner
Carry over to Sept 19th $1,020
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Tanner Paddock
$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Leadbetter
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kory Charbonneau
25’ Putt – No Winner, Sept 19th prize $150
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Sept 12th prize $550
Notes: September 19th early Shotgun start will move to 1pm.
September 19th late Shotgun start at 4:30pm.
Call-ins will start at 9am on Tuesadys now due to staffing hours
Scorecards will be disqualified if the Spare has not been paid in full!
