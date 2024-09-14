Men’s Night Golf – September 12th

There were 126 golfers on a sunny afternoon with temperatures of 19C.

1st Flight Score 1st Kory Charbonneau Dylan Buckell Brandon Case 27 2nd Anders Morden Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin 32 3rd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Mike McCoy 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Chris Buckell Peter Moore Kevin Willish 34 2nd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Joel Dechamplain 34 3rd Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 35 2nd Derek Hardy Anders Dereski Spare 35 3rd Mike Lavergne Kyle Wood Mitch Lemoyne 35 4th Flight Score 1st Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 36 2nd Max Simon Jordan Crego Brady Desrochers 36 3rd Jeff Amos Matt Amos James Roberge 36 5th Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Andre Beland Blair Mills 37 2nd Perry Kauk Petar Kusic Ron Hale 38 3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Jeremiah Lefebvre 38 6th Flight Score 1st Jeremiah Lefebvre Bob Cliffe Ian Senecal 39 2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Steve Duchesne 40 3rd Al Hardy John Scott Garth Wheatley 40 7th Flight Score 1st Dan White Damien White Shawn Gilbert 41

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Sam Vachon

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dylan Buckell

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Anders Morden

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Noah Asselin

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jeremi Lord

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jarett Asselin

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Tom Terris

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Dylan Buckell

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Rolly Lachapelle

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner

Carry over to Sept 19th $1,020

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Tanner Paddock

$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Leadbetter

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kory Charbonneau

25’ Putt – No Winner, Sept 19th prize $150

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Sept 12th prize $550

Notes: September 19th early Shotgun start will move to 1pm.

September 19th late Shotgun start at 4:30pm.

Call-ins will start at 9am on Tuesadys now due to staffing hours

Scorecards will be disqualified if the Spare has not been paid in full!