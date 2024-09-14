Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – September 12th

There were 126 golfers on a sunny afternoon with temperatures of 19C.

1st Flight Score
1st Kory Charbonneau Dylan Buckell Brandon Case 27
2nd Anders Morden Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin 32
3rd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Mike McCoy 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Chris Buckell Peter Moore Kevin Willish 34
2nd Dylan Buckell Brandon Case Joel Dechamplain 34
3rd Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Tom Terris Luke Morden Tom Fahrer 35
2nd Derek Hardy Anders Dereski Spare 35
3rd Mike Lavergne Kyle Wood Mitch Lemoyne 35
4th Flight Score
1st Paul Bernath John Simon Gary Trudeau 36
2nd Max Simon Jordan Crego Brady Desrochers 36
3rd Jeff Amos Matt Amos James Roberge 36
5th Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Andre Beland Blair Mills 37
2nd Perry Kauk Petar Kusic Ron Hale 38
3rd Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Jeremiah Lefebvre 38
6th Flight Score
1st Jeremiah Lefebvre Bob Cliffe Ian Senecal 39
2nd Scott Carruthers John Leadbetter Steve Duchesne 40
3rd Al Hardy John Scott Garth Wheatley 40
7th Flight Score
1st Dan White Damien White Shawn Gilbert 41

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Sam Vachon
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dylan Buckell
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Anders Morden
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Noah Asselin
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – Jeremi Lord
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Jarett Asselin
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Tom Terris
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Dylan Buckell
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Rolly Lachapelle

$60 Cash Prize – Forest and Land Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No Winner
Carry over to Sept 19th $1,020

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mark McRae
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Tanner Paddock

$30 Cash Draw #1 – John Leadbetter
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Kory Charbonneau

25’ Putt – No Winner, Sept 19th prize $150

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, Sept 12th prize $550

Notes: September 19th early Shotgun start will move to 1pm.
September 19th late  Shotgun start at 4:30pm.
Call-ins will start at 9am on Tuesadys now due to staffing hours
Scorecards will be disqualified if the Spare has not been paid in full!

