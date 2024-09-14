Alamos Gold Provides Updated Three-Year Production, Operating & Capital Guidance

Alamos Gold Inc. has released an updated three-year production and operating guidance incorporating the recently completed acquisition of the Magino mine, as well as increased 2024 production guidance for the Mulatos District. Capital guidance has also been updated to include the development of the Puerto Del Aire (“PDA”) project and a revised initial capital estimate for the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold.

Consolidated 2024 production guidance for existing operations (pre-Magino acquisition) has increased 4% reflecting the outperformance of La Yaqui Grande, while 2025 and 2026 production guidance (excluding Magino) remains unchanged from previous guidance issued in January 2024. Consolidated cost guidance for existing operations remains largely unchanged with a slight increase in 2024 cost guidance and no changes across 2025 and 2026.

The inclusion of Magino contributed to a 13% increase in consolidated production guidance in 2024, and more than 20% increase in both 2025 and 2026, enhancing the Company’s strong growth profile. All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) guidance has increased 11% on average across the three years reflecting Magino’s relatively higher costs. Company-wide AISC is expected to remain well below industry average and continue decreasing over the longer-term driven by low-cost production growth at Island Gold, and continued improvements at the Magino operation.

“The addition of Magino has enhanced our already strong growth profile, and its integration with Island Gold is expected to drive significant synergies and open up longer-term opportunities. Our near-term rate of production has increased by more than 20%. Longer-term we have the capacity to grow company-wide production to approximately 900,000 ounces per year, with further upside potential through future expansions of the Island Gold District,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our costs remain well below the industry average and are expected to decrease significantly over the next several years as we deliver on our low-cost growth initiatives. Through growing production and declining costs, we expect to deliver substantial free cash flow growth in the years ahead.”

Three Year Guidance Overview: Operating Mines

2024 2025 2026 Current Previous(1) Current Previous(1) Current Previous(1) Gold Production – ex Magino (000 oz) 510 – 540 485 – 525 470 – 510 470 – 510 520 – 560 520 – 560 Consolidated Gold Production (000 oz) 550 – 590 485 – 525 575 – 625 470 – 510 630 – 680 520 – 560 Total Cash Costs(2) – ex Magino ($/oz) $840 – 890 $825 – 875 $700 – 800 $700 – 800 $675 – 775 $675 – 775 Consolidated Total Cash Costs ($/oz) $890 – 940 $825 – 875 $775 – 875 $700 – 800 $750 – 850 $675 – 775 All-in Sustaining Costs(2),(3) – ex Magino ($/oz) $1,150 -1,200 $1,125 – 1,175 $1,050 – 1,150 $1,050 – 1,150 $975 – 1,075 $975 – 1,075 Consolidated All-in Sustaining Costs(2),(3) ($/oz) $1,250 – 1,300 $1,125 – $1,175 $1,175 – 1,275 $1,050 – 1,150 $1,100 – 1,200 $975 – 1,075

(1) Previous guidance was issued on January 10, 2024 and related to Young-Davidson, Island Gold and Mulatos District only.

(2) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP” disclosure at the end of this press release for a description of these measures.

(3) All-in sustaining cost guidance for 2025 and 2026 includes similar assumptions for G&A and stock based compensation as included in 2024.

2024 production guidance increased 13%: to between 550,000 and 590,000 ounces. This reflects increased production guidance from the Mulatos District driven by the outperformance of La Yaqui Grande (relative to previous guidance issued in January 2024), and the inclusion of Magino. Production from Magino has been included post completion of the Argonaut Gold acquisition on July 12, 2024, representing slightly less than half a year of production

2025 and 2026 production guidance increased by over 20%: reflecting the inclusion of Magino for full years and the operation at planned capacity. This includes a 22% increase in 2025 production guidance, and 21% increase in 2026 guidance to between 630,000 and 680,000 ounces. This represents 30% production growth relative to the mid-point of previous 2024 guidance issued at the start of the year

Longer-term production potential of 900,000+ oz per year: through the development of PDA, with initial production expected mid-2027, and growth from Lynn Lake with first production as early as the second half of 2027. An evaluation of a longer-term expansion of the Magino mill to 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") is also underway which could support additional growth bringing production closer to one million ounces per year

AISC guidance increased 11% on average between 2024 and 2026: reflecting the inclusion of relatively higher cost Magino production. Costs remain well below the industry average with steady improvements expected through 2026 driven by low-cost production growth

Declining cost profile with AISC expected to decrease 10% by 2026 compared to 2024: AISC is expected to decrease to between $1,100 and $1,200 per ounce in 2026 driven by low-cost growth at Island Gold and improving costs at Magino. Beyond 2026, AISC is expected to decrease below $1,100 per ounce, reflecting additional low-cost growth from Island Gold and Lynn Lake

Three Year Guidance Overview: Capital

2024 2025 2026 ($ millions) Current Previous(2) Current Previous(2) Current Previous(2) Sustaining & Growth Capital (operating mines, ex. Exploration & Lynn Lake)(1) $325 – 365 $325 – 365 $310 – 350 $310 – 350 $175 – 200 $175 – 200 Addition of PDA – $20 $90 – 95 Addition of Magino $35 – 40 $55 – 60 $55 – 60 Changes to Phase 3+ Expansion ($30) $40 – 45 $25 – 35 Total Capital (operating mines, ex. Exploration & Lynn Lake)(1) $330 – 375 $325 – 365 $425 – 475 $310 – 350 $345 – 390 $175 – 200

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP” disclosure at the end of this press release for a description of these measures.

(2) Previous guidance was issued on January 10, 2024 and related to Young-Davidson, Island Gold and Mulatos District only.