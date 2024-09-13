Schreiber OPP – Hwy 11/17 (Nipigon) Open

At 22:42 the highway was reopened. Below is the update from OPP.

On September 12, 2024, members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment as well as Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11/17 and First Street in the Town of Nipigon involving a commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck. One male was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Highway 11-17 was closed intermittently while OPP Technical Collision Investigators attended to investigate the collision.

Highway 11-17 in Nipigon is currently only open to one lane for alternating traffic due to a motor vehicle collision.

Please use caution if you are travelling through the area during this time.

Updates to follow.