Ladies Night Golf – September 11

We had 78 golfers! It was another beautiful day on the course. Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants. Reminder – tee times now begin at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m.

1st Flight:

1st: Lise Noel, Isabel Chicoine, Jen Lamontagne – 38

2nd: Jody McRae, Donna Korytko, Rachael Korytko-Amos – 39

3rd: Toni Rutland, Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich – 39

2nd Flight:

1st: Judy Zagar, Alexis Alexopoulos, Ashlee Pelletier – 39

2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Spare – 41

3rd: Kayla Lamon, Nadine Cartledge, Nancy Morin – 41

3rd Flight:

1st: Chantal Gagne, Valerie Levesque, Stephanie McGregor – 42

2nd: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neil, Laura Mersereau – 43

3rd: Ashley Coombs, Sue Lord, Chanelle Martelli – 44

4th Flight:

1st: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois – 45

2nd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Cathy Cyr – 45

3rd: Danette Mathias, Christina Port, Lucille Case – 46

5th Flight:

1st: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 46

6th Flight:

1st: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 49

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Cassee Provost (Birdie)

Hole #2 – North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box: Isabel Chicoine

Hole #2 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Shirley Hale

Hole #3 – J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 1st Shot: Isabel Chicoine

Hole #4 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (60 yrs & over): Guylaine Domich

Hole #4 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Toni Rutland

Hole #5 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Lynne Zuliani

Hole #6 – Forest & Land Control $60.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (Anyone): Nancy Morin

Hole #6 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Toni Rutland (Birdie)

Hole #7 – J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 1st Shot: Katherine Turmelle

Hole #8 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under): Diedre Dupuis

Hole #8 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Jen Lamontagne

Hole #9 – Forest & Land Control $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin 3rd Shot: Alexis Alexopoulos

Hole #9 – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt: Ida Vernier

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Melissa Terris

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Danette Mathias

30 Foot Putt: Congratulations goes to Nancy Houle for sinking the putt and winning $850.00. Next week’s Putt is worth $50.00

Hole in One – $2,780.00 Cash Prize – No Winner Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2,830.00!