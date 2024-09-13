Friday Morning News – September 13

Weather: Fog Advisory
- Today – Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 33. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 12.
- On September 13th, 1952 it was a high of 28.3C
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 11 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not under control, 2 are under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region except for an area with a high fire hazard from McKerrow to Lake Wanapitei.
News Tidbits:
- Happy Friday the Thirteenth
- Gratitude to Alamos Gold for their generous donation towards The Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters Association’s breast cancer awareness boot drive. Alamos matched the funds that they raised dollar for dollar with a big check of $1,419.
