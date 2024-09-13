Breaking News

Fog Advisory

Sep 13, 2024 at 06:53

At 6:14 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for the following:’

  • Agawa
  • Chapleau
  • Dubreuilville
  • Lake Superior Provincial Park
  • Missinaibi Lake
  • Pukaskwa Park
  • Wawa
  • White River
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.
Dense fog patches have developed overnight. As a result visibility will be reduced to near zero in some locales. The visibility will improve this morning as the dense fog dissipates.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
