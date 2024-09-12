Thursday Morning News – September 12

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 13.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 10 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- There are lots of things planned for the upcoming fall fair. Most popular is the Harvest Competition (what did you grow in your garden?). 30 vendors are planned to attend, there will be crafts, and the always fun ‘Climb n Fun’. This year Community Living Algoma is holding a free community bbq during this weekend’s fall fair.
