Marathon OPP – CDSA Offence Charges Laid after Traffic Stop

Four people are facing multiple charges including Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences following a traffic stop in Marathon. A significant amount of suspected Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone and a large amount of Cannabis were seized as a result of the traffic stop.

On September 8, 2024, members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were notified by members of the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) who observed an individual near Highway 17 and Peninsula Road known to have an outstanding warrant. APS members performed a traffic stop and arrested the driver of the motor vehicle after confirming the warrant.

Marathon OPP members attended to take over the investigation. Search incident to arrest revealed the driver was in possession of suspected cocaine. Police observed an open can of liquor and subsequently performed a search of the vehicle under the Liquor Licence Control Act.

A search of the vehicle revealed a significant amount of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, oxycodone, multiple items related to drug trafficking and open liquor. Subsequently all vehicle passengers were arrested for CDSA offences, and all contraband was seized.

Total street value of all of the suspected CDSA that was seized is approximately $14,000.

As a result of the investigation, the following people are charged:

Bradley Pawlowski, 35-years-old, of Marathon is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (Oxycodone)

Possession of over 30g dried Cannabis in a public place

Ian Turner, 34-years-old, of Terrace Bay is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of over 30g dried Cannabis in a public place

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Geoffery Barry, 35-years-old, of Schreiber, is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of over 30g dried Cannabis in a public place

Kristian Bouchard, 28-years-old, of Pays Plat, is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of over 30g dried Cannabis in a public place

The accused Bradley Pawlowski was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 11, 2024.

All other accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on October 16, 2024.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).