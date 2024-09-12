Experience Bushplane Days with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds & Waterbomber Demonstrations!

This year marks a significant milestone as the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (CBHC) prepares to celebrate Bushplane Days, with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and waterbomber demonstrations taking place on September 21st and 22nd, 2024.

Admission is by donation, and all proceeds will go towards the renovation of the Children’s Centre.

To show appreciation for your support, every $10 donation will include a coupon for a free lemonade or ice cream, adding a refreshing treat to the day’s festivities.

Saturday, September 21st, Bushplane Days kicks off with a full day of activities for all ages. The day will feature a snowbirds simulator, mini putt, games, music, BBQ and beer – providing a fun experience for the whole family.

At 2:00 PM, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will take to the skies for an exciting aerial display, with bleacher seating on the slipway available on a first-come, first-serve basis. After the show, families can continue to enjoy the various activities around the museum, including exhibits and flight simulators. The Snowbirds will return at 5:00 PM for a special meet-and-greet. With something happening throughout the day, Bushplane Days promises to be a packed event full of excitement, discovery, and fun for everyone.

September 22nd, brings more games, simulators, mini putt, BBQ, beer and thrills as the MNR Water Bomber and Twin Otter demonstrations take to the water and skies at noon. Following these dynamic aerial displays, the pilots will head back to the Bushplane Centre for a meet-and-greet, offering visitors the opportunity to meet with the experts who fly these aircraft vital to forest protection.

Bushplane Days is a favorite event in Sault Ste. Marie, uniting aviation enthusiasts, families, and the community to honour Canada’s bush flying and forest protection history. This year, get ready for exciting aerial performances, hands-on activities, and something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss the fun!