East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after threats-cause death or bodily harm made

On September 7, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threat’s complaint at a local campground on Lakeside Drive in the Town of Thessalon.

Investigation determined campground staff told two people to leave the campsite by 11:00 a.m. as one of the individuals was observed defecating beside a seasonal trailer.

Later, a sibling of one of the evicted individuals attended the campground, threatened park staff and left on foot. Police identified the accused through video footage provided by the complainant.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., police located the accused walking on Main Street and a subsequent arrest was made. As a result, Mark VASEY, 39 years-of-age from Thessalon was charged with: Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 3, 2024.