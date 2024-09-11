Ladies Night Golf – September 4

We had 96 golfers! It was another beautiful day on the course!! Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants. Reminder – tee times now begin at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:12 p.m.
1st Flight:
1st: Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich, Helene Morin – 36
2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 37
3rd: Marcie DLF, Casse Provost, Dawn Campbell – 37
2nd Flight:
1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Donna Korytko-Amos – 42
2nd: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Mackenzie Mathias – 42
3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 42
3rd Flight:
1st: Erin Andrews, Linda Mann, Spare – 44
2nd: Sabrina White, Sheighanne White, Tabitha Kidder – 44
3rd: Melissa Terris, Diane Spencer, Cathy Cyr- 44
4th Flight:
1st: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Spare – 45
2nd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Heather Rainville – 45
3rd: Danette Mathias, Christina Port, Lucille Case – 46
5th Flight:
1st: Paula Provost, Silvana Dereski, Sherri Egan – 47
2nd: Cheryl Tremblay, Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis – 47
3rd: Kayla Lamon, Hayley Lamon, Nadine Cartledge – 48
6th Flight:
1st: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorne Chiupka – 49
2nd: Cindy Jozin, Nancy Spreng, Spare – 49
7th Flight:
1st: Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Kassandra Black – 52
SPECIAL EVENT WINNERS:
Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 1: Marcie DLF (Birdie)
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole# 1: Louise Moran
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole# 2: Paula Provost
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole# 2: Guylaine Domich (Birdie – done by draw)
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 2: Susan Zagar
J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 3: No Winner
Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Toni Rutland
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 4: Cheryl Tremblay
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole# 5: Charlee Simon
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 5: Lise Noel (Birdie)
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 6: Guylaine Domich (Birdie)
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 6: Mel Charbonneau
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 7: Helene Morin
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole# 8: Diedre Dupuis
Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 8: Lise Noel (Birdie)
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 9: Barb Leschishin
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole # 9: Chrissy McRae
DRAWS:
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Andrea Sanders
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Jody McRae
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Leah Isosaari
30 Foot Putt – $800.00: Ashley Omolida, Diedre Dupuis, Jen Lamontagne – No Winner
Next week’s Putt worth $850.00!!
Hole in One – $2730.00 Cash Prize – No Winner
Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2780.00!
