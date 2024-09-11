Ladies Night Golf – September 4

We had 96 golfers! It was another beautiful day on the course!! Huge shout out to our sponsors and participants. Reminder – tee times now begin at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:12 p.m.

1st Flight:

1st: Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich, Helene Morin – 36

2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 37

3rd: Marcie DLF, Casse Provost, Dawn Campbell – 37

2nd Flight:

1st: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Donna Korytko-Amos – 42

2nd: Judy Zagar, Debbie Tavella, Mackenzie Mathias – 42

3rd: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault – 42

3rd Flight:

1st: Erin Andrews, Linda Mann, Spare – 44

2nd: Sabrina White, Sheighanne White, Tabitha Kidder – 44

3rd: Melissa Terris, Diane Spencer, Cathy Cyr- 44

4th Flight:

1st: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Spare – 45

2nd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Heather Rainville – 45

3rd: Danette Mathias, Christina Port, Lucille Case – 46

5th Flight:

1st: Paula Provost, Silvana Dereski, Sherri Egan – 47

2nd: Cheryl Tremblay, Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis – 47

3rd: Kayla Lamon, Hayley Lamon, Nadine Cartledge – 48

6th Flight:

1st: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorne Chiupka – 49

2nd: Cindy Jozin, Nancy Spreng, Spare – 49

7th Flight:

1st: Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Kassandra Black – 52

SPECIAL EVENT WINNERS:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 1: Marcie DLF (Birdie)

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole# 1: Louise Moran

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole# 2: Paula Provost

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole# 2: Guylaine Domich (Birdie – done by draw)

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 2: Susan Zagar

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 3: No Winner

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 yrs & over) – Hole #4: Toni Rutland

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 4: Cheryl Tremblay

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole# 5: Charlee Simon

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 5: Lise Noel (Birdie)

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 6: Guylaine Domich (Birdie)

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole# 6: Mel Charbonneau

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole# 7: Helene Morin

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 yrs & under) – Hole# 8: Diedre Dupuis

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 8: Lise Noel (Birdie)

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 9: Barb Leschishin

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole # 9: Chrissy McRae

DRAWS:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Andrea Sanders

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Jody McRae

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Leah Isosaari

30 Foot Putt – $800.00: Ashley Omolida, Diedre Dupuis, Jen Lamontagne – No Winner

Next week’s Putt worth $850.00!!

Hole in One – $2730.00 Cash Prize – No Winner

Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2780.00!