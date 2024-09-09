East Algoma OPP – Person Charged after ongoing family dispute

On September 5, 2024, police responded to a dispute related call on Ste Camillus Crescent in the City of Elliot Lake. The complainant reported on-going disputes with a family member. On this date, there were numerous threats made to cause bodily harm and damage property belonging to the complainant.

David WADE, 45-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was arrested and charged with:

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm (two counts)

Uttering Threats – damage property

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on September 6, 2024.