Ontario NDP responds to Ford cuts to child care funding

MPP Teresa Armstrong, NDP critic for Child Care, released the following statement in response to funding cuts to affordable child care:

“Families across Ontario deserve access to affordable and reliable childcare. Instead, we’re seeing wait lists explode across the province as affordable childcare becomes harder to find.

Today, instead of adding funding for affordable childcare spaces, Ford is choosing to take it away. He’s constantly playing games with childcare funding, instead of ensuring stability for workers and families.

We should be making it easier for childcare centres to offer affordable childcare and encourage people to work in a sector that offers fair wages for fair work. Giving a $2 an hour pay cut for daycare workers? Who does that?

We need to support the workers and support our kids. It’s as simple as that. Families and workers deserve better.”