Saturday Morning News – September 7

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Clearing near noon. Wind north 20 km/h. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 1 with patchy frost.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 24 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are under control and 22 are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- It was sad to read about Vale’s announcement that the Inco Superstack will be demolished. Although it spread the pollution from Inco much further – it has been an important landmark for Sudbury since 1971
- David Voss who plead guilty in June to two charges for his key role in creating and distributing thousands of fake Norval Morrisseau paintings has been sentenced to five years in prison.
