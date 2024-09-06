Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) Hosts Ceremony Honouring 174th Anniversary of 1850 Treaty Signing

On Monday, September 9, the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) will hold a ceremony and media availability on the final day of 2024 Robinson Huron Treaty Gathering at the Anderson Farm Museum to commemorate the signing of the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850.

The event will include an honouring and gifting for individuals and organizations that actively expressed their support to Crown governments to honour the Annuity Augmentation Promise in the Treaty. It will also feature presentations from Elders and Keynotes from Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, and the Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige.

Media are invited to attend the event. However please consult with the presiding Elder with regard to filming the ceremony portion of the day’s proceedings.

A full schedule of the events of the day is available below.

